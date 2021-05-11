May 9, 2021
Wilbert T. Hedtke, 95, died Sunday, May 9, at Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar. A funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, May 13, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Litchfield. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church Thursday. Interment will be 11:00 a.m. at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery on Friday.
Wilbert Theodore Hedtke was born Jan. 7, 1926 to Theodore and Eleanora (Rolf) Hedtke. Wilbert grew up on the family farm north of Grove City. He attended District 57 and St John Lutheran School and one year of high school in Grove City. He went into the Army Signal Corp Jan. 24, 1945 and was Honorably Discharged in December 1946. He worked in Minneapolis and Glencoe before returning to the farm.
On Sept. 7, 1952, he was united in marriage to Clarris A. Fuglem. They had a loving marriage of 68 years. They resided and farmed north of Grove City until 1976. After he retired from farming, he was a semi-truck driver for Waggoners Trucking out of Billings, Montana for ten years. He also worked at Towmaster and Bobcat in his retirement years.
Wilbert is survived by his wife Clarris; and children, Renee Howell (Brad), Byron Hedtke (Laureen), Rhonda Martin, Connie Schmit (Jim), Kim Makal; 11 grandchildren, Bradford Howell (Cheri), Callie Howell (Alex), Amanda Hedtke, Rachel Hedtke, Katy Purcell (Jack), Hannah Hedtke, Kristi Athmann (Dan), Keith Martin (Shaun), Kelly Schmit, Dana Schmit (Christopher), Brittany Anderson (Michael); and numerous great-grandchildren. He is also survived by brother Clifford; and sisters, Ellen Roos and Glenna Roos.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Lorna Krol; and brother Theodore Hedtke.