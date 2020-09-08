Sept. 4, 2020
Wilfred (Willie) Knutson, 81, of Litchfield peacefully passed away Sept. 4 at Dassel Lakeside Nursing Home.
Willie was born Nov. 12, 1938, on a farm in Meeker County to Algot and Katie (Brown) Knutson. Willie grew up on the farm and attended country school and later Litchfield High School.
On Feb. 4, 1956, he was united in marriage to Mary (Kay) Catherine Becker at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Kimball. They made their home on Clear Lake near Watkins where their three children were born. Willie worked as a mechanic at Mies Motors and later as a car salesman. He and Mary also owned the Riverside Store in Forest City. Willie went to the State of Minnesota and helped make the Meeker County Snowmobile Trails. They later built a home north of Forest City by the Crow River where he worked selling satellite dishes until his retirement. After retiring, he did a lot of woodworking, building cabinets and furniture, and traveling to craft sales to sell his goods. In 2013, Willie and Mary moved to Litchfield.
Willie enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, going to Arizona in the winter months, playing cards, snowmobiling, bowling, golfing, country music and traveling. He loved spending time with his family, especially Sunday dinners.
Willie is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary; son Don Knutson of Litchfield (special friend Julie Damm of Iowa); daughter Linda (Jeff) Litzau of Albertville; son Dave (Cindy) Knutson of Watkins; grandchildren, Jeremy Knutson (special friend Kari Barthel), Rodney (Natasha) Litzau, Stephanie (Jay) Houghton, James (Katie) Litzau, Kristina (Logan) Bloomquist, and Katelyn Knutson (special friend Donovan Wold); great-grandchildren, Lauren Knutson, Makenna, Haley and Emma Litzau, Maggie and Celia Houghton, Maddy, Ronan and Rory Litzau, and Henry Bloomquist; sister Lilas (Ralph) Gilmer; sister-in-law Annette Knutson; brother-in-law Robert (Carole Lou) Becker; brother-in-law Jerry (Carol) Becker; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Willie was preceded in death by his parents and brother Algot Jr.