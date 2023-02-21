Feb. 9, 2023
Wilfred Nicholas Hess, 94, passed away on Feb. 9, 2023, under Hospice care at Norris Square in Cottage Grove. Graveside services will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 13, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Darwin, followed by a luncheon in the church basement. Additional celebration of life services will be from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Aces on 29th, 2827 Oakes Ave in Superior, Wisconsin.
He was born on Dec. 10, 1928, in Litchfield and lived many of his adult years in Superior (Oliver), Wisconsin.
Wilfred (Willie) worked for the railroad for almost 40 years in southern Minnesota starting with the Great Northern Railroad and ending with the Burlington Northern (Santa Fe) Railroad until his retirement at 55 years of age in Superior, Wisconsin. He loved to fish, build things in his garage, and would always lend a helping hand to his neighbors in need. Gardening and dancing were his passions from his early years up until he was 90 years old. You could find him enjoying happy hour at the local bars, working in his large backyard garden, or attending polka music events and festivals all around Minnesota and Wisconsin.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn who he was married to for 52 years; his children, Joni (Richard) Jarvis, James (Lorrie) Hess, Robert (Michelle) Hess, and Donald (Lisa) Hess; brother Charles (Ann) Hess; and sister-in-law Iris Holmgren; nine grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Doris (Holmgren) Hess; sister, Delores (Doug) Farley; parents, Joseph and Irene (Smith) Hess; and brothers, James and Joseph Jr. Hess.