Willard (Bob) Arndt was born Aug. 9, 1933, in Cosmos Township to John and Lena (Bahr) Arndt. He was baptized Sept. 3 that year at Trinity Lutheran Church, Brookfield Township. He received his education through eighth grade in District 53 in Cosmos Township. He was confirmed May 4, 1947, at Trinity Church. He received his GED in 1967. On Aug. 21, 1954, he was united in marriage to Delores Turck by A. Wallace Carlson at First Lutheran Church of Cosmos. They were married for 68-plus years.
Bob had a lifelong passion for working with the soil and being outside. They farmed south of Cosmos from 1954-1957. In January 1957, he was drafted into the Army. He served at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, until 1958 when he received an honorable discharge. They rented a farm south of Cosmos until 1965. That same year, he went to work for Arnel Erickson Construction of Hutchinson. He worked for two years and then went to work at 3M in Hutchinson, but the call of country and dirt work lured him back to Erickson Construction, and he worked there until 1992. He had a total knee surgery and retired. In 1998, he went back to construction for AT&T Construction. That company was sold to Dave Ludtke of Hutchinson. He worked for Dave until 2010. He retired from construction and started his own business in Cosmos of lawn mowing and snow blowing until 2015. He and Delores mowed the Peace Lutheran Cemetery for 34 years. He finally retired in 2015, after his stroke. He was a member of the Cosmos Legion for 56 years, Cosmos Fire Department for 20 years and a member of the Cosmos Lions. He served on the Peace Lutheran Church Council, was a Sunday School superintendent and was on the cemetery board for many years. In January 1964, they adopted their son, Gregory, and in May 1967, they adopted their daughter, Gayle.
Bob is survived by his wife Delores; son, Greg; daughter, Gayle (friend Matt); five grandchildren, Alyssa (Nick), Brennen, Chase, Josh (Jen), Matthew (Jesse); great-grandchildren, Kayson, Kinslea, Barrett, Lauren, Jamie, baby Arndt on the way, Lexi, Lacy, Matt Jr.; great-great-grandson Zander; many nieces and nephews; sisters in-law Jean Campbell, Diane (Jack) Kuechle; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Lena; siblings, Frieda (Lloyd) Hoff, Elmer (Ruth) Arndt, Alvin (Violet) Arndt, Florence (Ervin) Retzlaff, Delores (Roger) Sayles; granddaughter Sydney C. Arndt; nieces, Darlene and Lynette; nephews, Bruce and Jonathon; parents in-law, Alfred and Vera Turck; brother in-law Dean Campbell.
Arrangements by National Cremation Society.