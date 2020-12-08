Dec. 1, 2020
Willard G. Prieve, 93, of Hutchinson passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, at Woodstone Senior Living Community in Hutchinson. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Willard Gerhardt Prieve was born Feb. 23, 1927, in Hutchinson. He was the son of Theodore and Anna (Meier) Prieve. Willard was baptized as an infant March 20, 1927, by the Rev. Schulze at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth in 1941 by Schulze at Peace Lutheran Church. He received his education in Hutchinson and was a graduate with the Hutchinson High School Class of 1945.
Willard entered active military service in the United States Army Feb. 11, 1954, in El Paso, Texas, and served his country during the Vietnam War. He received an honorable discharge Nov. 16, 1954, when he needed to come home to help on the farm due to his father suffering from a stroke.
On April 25, 1954, Willard was united in marriage to Shirley Ann Kulinski at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. This marriage was blessed with two daughters, Norine and Pauline.
Willard was a lifelong dairy farmer until he retired from farming in 1993. Willard was a member of the Hutchinson VFW Post 906. He was also a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson.
Willard enjoyed old-time dancing, playing the concertina, fixing and inventing things. Willard pulled the motor from a 1954 Oldsmobile and dropped it in a tractor and it worked. Willard also enjoyed magic shows on TV, his little dog Katy, sharing good jokes, playing cards, going “bummin” on Sunday afternoons, auctions at the Sales Barn, his weekly patty melts at The Hutch Café and giving the waitresses there a hard time. He enjoyed seeing his grandkids when they visited from Texas and took great pride that they were as tall or taller than he was. Willard could be a bit on the quiet side initially but loved being around people nonetheless. He knew every back entrance to the businesses along Main Street, and you could set your watch by him as every day at 1:30 p.m. he could be seen driving into town for lunch.
In March 2016, Willard became a resident at Woodstone Senior Living Community in Hutchinson. Blessed be his memory.
Willard is survived by his daughters, Norine Prather and her husband Philip of Dallas, Texas, and Pauline Kasal of Talco, Texas; grandchildren, Brendan Prather, Marshall Prather, Joseph Kasal, Hannah Kasal, Lauren Kasal, Daniel Kasal and his husband Caleb Castle; and many other relatives and friends.
Willard was preceded in death by his parents Theodore and Anna Prieve; brothers, Arnold in infancy, and Martin Prieve; sister Helen (Prieve) Lickfelt; and nieces, LuAnn (Prieve) Kreitlow and Lois (Prieve) Leske.
