June 16, 2021
William (Bill) George Asp, 77, passed away in Venice, Florida, June 16, 2021. Bill loved his family and was a people person who touched the lives of his many friends, students and colleagues. You may not realize it, but if you live in Minnesota, Bill may be the reason there is a library in your area.
Bill was born and raised in Hutchinson, then attended the University of Minnesota in the Twin Cities. After earning both a BA in history and a masters in library science, Bill went on to become the director of the East Central Regional Library System and teach at the University of Iowa, before becoming the director of the Office of Library Development Services at the State of Minnesota from 1975 to 1996. He was then the director of the Dakota County Library System until his retirement in 2003.
Bill had many achievements during his career, including establishment of the first reciprocal borrowing program between some of the regional public libraries in the ECRL system. While Bill was state library director, Minnesota became one of the few states with border-to-border comprehensive public library service for everybody in the state, along with a guaranteed source of funding in all counties. He provided strong support for the development of state aid to libraries based on need, created a statewide network of reciprocal borrowing among Minnesota public libraries, and advocated for funding and standards for technology in public libraries. While at Dakota County, Bill established "ask a librarian" email services, expanded youth services (particularly the summer reading program), inaugurated the successful multicultural Minnesota programs to reach out to diverse communities, and led the introduction of new formats for circulation (DVDs, eBooks and book group kits).
He is survived by his sisters, Carol Whalen and Marcia (Lew) Johnson; brother-in-law Don Lee; eight nieces and nephews and 14 great-nieces and nephews.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents, George and Blanche (Mattson) Asp; ad sister Marlyce Lee.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Minnesota Library Foundation, Minnesota Historical Society or Minnesota Orchestral Association.