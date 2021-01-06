Dec. 30, 2020
William "Bill" L. Block, 84, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Fairview Ridges Hospital in Burnsville.
Bill was born Aug. 13, 1937, to William C. and Clara (Borchardt) Block in Hassan Valley Township in rural McLeod County. He attended school in Silver Lake until the Block family moved to rural Kandiyohi in 1952. Following graduation from Atwater High School in 1955, Bill enlisted in the United States Navy, serving for three years as a journalist. He then began doing construction work in the Twin Cities, where he worked on many of the area's original freeways.
Bill was united in marriage to Audrey Jensen of Bloomington. They had three children, Sheri, William C. and Bonnie. They resided in Bloomington, and later moved to Grand Rapids, where he helped build a new sewage treatment plant for the city. The family, with lots of help from relatives and friends, built a new home on Prairie Lake. Bill later opened his own business called “The Building Blocks,” doing house remodeling and construction. In 1985 they relocated back to Bloomington. After retirement, Bill worked seasonally for the Minnesota State Fair in the parking department and loved it.
Over the last several years, Bill had many serious health issues, but he was an overcomer. Sadly, this time that was not to be. He was admitted to Fairview Ridges Hospital on Christmas Eve, where he entered his heavenly home. Even up to his final days, Bill had a keen mind, staying in touch with world and local events, reading, watching his grandson's baseball games via the computer, and he never lost his love for the outdoors and fishing.
At the time of his death there were five generations of William Blocks:
- First: William A. Block
- Second: William C. Block
- Third: William Leroy Block
- Fourth: William C. Block
- Fifth: William L. Block
Bill is survived by his children, Sheri Cleveland of Bloomington, William (Karla) Block of Ithaca, New York, and Bonnie (Troy) Heck of Foley. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, Matthew Drewek, Amanda Drewek, Madeline Block, William Block, Eric (Danielle) Heck, Alex Heck and Angela Heck; along with two great-grandchildren, Cooper and Reed Heck; and two sisters, Ardelle Messenbrink of Otsego and Corinne (Denny) Baker of Spicer; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Preceding Bill in death were his older brother Curtis; parents Bill and Clara; his brother-in-law Julius Messenbrink; his former wife Audrey; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.
At this time, funeral services are being planned with the Washburn-McReavy Funeral Home, Bloomington Chapel on West Old Shakopee Road, washburn-mcreavy.com.