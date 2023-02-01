Jan. 30, 2023
William “Bill” E. Peltier, 86 of Litchfield, died on Monday Jan. 30, at his home in Litchfield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at the Church of St. Philip in Litchfield. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Thursday Feb. 2, at the Church of St. Philip and also one hour prior to the service at church. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery at a later date.
William Eugene, “Bill” Peltier, the son of A.J. and Lucy (Dandurand) Peltier was born on Nov. 29, 1936, in Marshall. He graduated from Marshall High School in 1954 and continued his education at the South Dakota State University, graduating in 1958.
He was united in marriage to Rosemary “Mary” Marczak on May 7, 1960, at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Ivanhoe. Bill started his career as a soda jerk and later a registered pharmacist in Marshall. He moved to Litchfield in 1969 where he worked beside his brother Dell, running the local corner Sward-Kemp Drug Store. Bill was proud of his profession and supported the entire healthcare community of Litchfield. He was a former member of the Lion’s Club and a faithful member of the St. Philip’s Catholic Church community, where he enjoyed singing with the guitar group. Bill wrote with the Litchfield Writer’s Group and for the local Independent Review. For many years Bill read to students at St. Philip’s School, and was part of the Litchfield Community Theater, often carrying the leading role. He had a quick wit, always kept a positive outlook, and frequently affirmed his affection for others through his self-deprecating humor. Additionally, Bill’s family were marveled by what they considered a sort of octogenarian technical genius, easily keeping up with his grandchildren. Bill made friends easily and believed that neighbors and friends were extended family. He was always grateful for their generosity, especially in his later years when they readily offered support.
Bill appreciated the simple things in life and loved being outdoors in nature. He enjoyed reading, writing, singing, walking, fishing, big band music and above all spending time with family.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Peltier of Litchfield; children, Ann (Scott) Billeadeau of St. Paul, Amy (Stephen) Brown, Mary Walters of Litchfield; grandchildren, Anna, Daniel, Nathan Walters, Taylor Billeadeau, Meaghen and Jonah Brown.
He was preceded in death by his loving parents, Lucy and AJ Peltier; and brother Dell.
Gifts is Bill's name can be given to the St. Philip's Catholic School or the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
