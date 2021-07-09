June 28, 2021
William “Bill” Wimmer, 82, of Darwin, passed away Monday, June 28, in Olive Branch, Mississippi, at his daughter’s home. Memorial service will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 17, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Darwin with interment in the church cemetery. The Rev. Brian Mandel officiating. Accompanist isMary Bolek. Cantor isPatrick Hansen. Readers areCarol Schumacher and Julie (Poogie) Nelson. Musical selections are “You Raise Me Up,” “How Great Thou Art,” “Holy, Holy, Holy,” “The Old Rugged Cross,” “I Can Only Imagine,” “Song of Farewell” and “Amazing Grace.” Honorary urn bearers areCrystal Pederson, Melissa Norberg, Tyson Wimmer, Sarah Wimmer, Megan Norberg, Melissa Green, Victor Norberg, Reed Wimmer, Dylan Gunderson. Urn bearer is Ryley Pollock. The family invites everyone to the luncheon at the church immediately following the committal service.
William (Bill) Martin Wimmer was born July 18, 1938, at his home in Darwin. He was the son of Leo and Lavina (Weber) Wimmer. Bill grew up in Darwin and attended the school in Darwin. At the age of 16, Bill moved to the Twin Cities where he worked at the Curtis Hotel as a busboy, he even waited on Elvis Presley’s table. Bill moved back to Darwin at the age of 18.
On May 10, 1958, Bill was united in marriage to Linda Mae E. Nelson at St. John’s Church Hall in Darwin. This marriage was blessed with four children, Bill, Leann, Lorri, and Lynette. They made their home in Litchfield until moving to Darwin in 1968. They shared 58 years of marriage until the passing of Linda March 14, 2017.
Bill was a self-trained mechanic and received honors as a top mechanic. He was well known in the community as “bring it to Bill” he will fix it. Bill retired from Cenex in 2000. He was a member of the Litchfield Eagles Club, and one of the founders of Darwin Drifters Snowmobile Club, and Darwin Rod & Gun Club.
He enjoyed camping at their lot on Dunns Lake with family and friends. Bill also enjoyed snowmobiling, deer hunting, and riding around the countryside with his close friend, Mouse (Dale Miller).
Bill passed away Monday, June 28, in Olive Branch, Mississippi, at his daughter’s home, at the age of 82 years.
Blessed be his memory.
Bill is survived by his children, Bill Wimmer and his wife Shari, of Darwin, Leann Wimmer of Bemidji, Lorri Pollock of Darwin, Lynette Howell and her husband Rick, of Olive Branch, Mississippi; grandchildren, Crystal Pederson and her husband Jake, Melissa Norberg, Tyson Wimmer and his wife Megan, Sarah Wimmer, Megan Norberg, Melissa Green and her husband Dustin, Victor Norberg and his significant other Shayla, Reed Wimmer and his significant other Alicia, Dylan Gunderson and his wife Jenna; great-grandchildren, Wyatt Berggren, Jackson Berggren, Christian Wimmer, Isaac Wimmer, Mason Green, Kenley Green, Nolan Green, Miles Wimmer Wigen, Jason Norberg, Gemma Norberg, and baby on the way Gunderson; siblings, Margie Phel and her husband Frank, of Baker, Oregon, Leonard “Swede” and his wife Karen, of Darwin; sisters-in-law, Karen Wimmer of Darwin, Gayle Wimmer of Dassel, Darlene Wimmer of DeBois, Wyoming; many other relatives and friends.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents Leo and Lavina Wimmer; wife Linda Mae Wimmer; brothers, Vernon “Buddy” Wimmer, Pete Wimmer, Chuck Wimmer, Frank Wimmer, Tom Wimmer; sisters, Tereasa Lanigan, Lorraine Willard, Marion Keppers; great-granddaughter Charlie Wimmer; lifelong friends, Leo Hanson and Jim Hughes.
