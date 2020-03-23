March 20, 2020
William John “Bill” Feil Jr., 83, died Friday March 20, after a long battle with Dementia. He was residing at Prairie Meadow Senior Living in Kasson. Services will be scheduled at a later date.
Bill was born Feb. 02, 1937 at home to William Feil Sr. and Alice (Schlief) Feil in Douglas. He attended the one room school house at Salem Corner before attending Byron High School where he was a member of the nationally ranked 6-man football team. He also played basketball and baseball and was later inducted into Byron High School Athletic Hall of Fame. Following his graduation from Byron in 1955 Bill attended and graduated from the University of Minnesota. Bill was united in marriage to Sondra J. Carlson on Aug. 13, 1960 at Bethal Lutheran Church in Rochester and together they were able to celebrate 56 years of marriage before her passing in May of 2017. After their marriage they lived in Litchfield, Dodge Center and Grand Meadow before Bill moved to Prairie Meadows. Bill worked as a teacher at Hayfield High School for a short time before going to work at Rochester Dairy, Wayne Feeds and Land-O-Lakes. He enjoyed fishing, playing cards, golfing, spending winters in Arizona and he truly enjoyed spending time with his family.
He is survived by his three children,: Craig W. (Donna) Feil of Brooklyn Park, William J. “Bill” (Colleen) Feil III of Woodbury, and Brooke J. Sloan of Grand Meadow; seven grandchildren, Megan, Mikayla, Matthias (C.J.), Courtney, Trevor, Tyler and Allie; and a sister Madeline (Warren) Macemon of Hutchinson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Sondra and a daughter-in-law Joy Salverda.
