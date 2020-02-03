Jan. 15, 2020
William “Bill” J. Germscheid, 80, of Hutchinson passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Meeker Memorial Hospital in Litchfield. Mass of Christian Burial was Monday, Feb. 3, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson with interment at a later date. Officiating was the Rev. Paul Wolf. Organist was Bev Wangerin. Song leader was Bobbi Ludewig. Soloist was Alysse Grohs performing “Shepherd Me, O God” and “You Are Mine.” Eulogist was Deb Germscheid. Musical selections were “The Lord’s Prayer,” “Here I Am, Lord,” “I am the Bread of Life,” “On Eagle’s Wings,” “Song of Farewell” and “Lead Me, Lord.” Gift bearers were Sally Braun and Karen Heithoff. Honorary urn bearers were Emmy Larson, Ethan Germscheid and Alysse Grohs.
William J. Germscheid was born April 4, 1939, on the family farm outside of Le Center, Minnesota, to Peter and Ethel (Melchior) Germscheid. He was baptized and attended elementary school at St Mary's Catholic Church and School. William was a graduate with the Le Center High School Class of 1957. Bill continued his education at Mankato Vocational School graduating from the machine tool program.
Bill and Kay (Van Buren) were married Nov. 26, 1959. The marriage was blessed with two children, Deb and Greg.
Bill was employed with 3M of Hutchinson for 36 years. He retired in December 1996. Bill was a member of St. Anastasia Catholic Church where he served on the church council and sang in the choir. He was also a 50-year member of the KC's (Knights of Columbus).
Bill loved sports, especially football. He played in high school, coached youth football in Hutchinson, attended Hutchinson High School football games and later became a Dassel-Cokato Charger fan, watching his grandson Ethan play. Bill loved watching the Gophers, Vikings, Twins and Timberwolves games. You could find him out on the golf course, running or riding his bike in the summers. He was an avid reader of the Minneapolis paper and always had a book close to his favorite chair. Bill enjoyed many hours of playing cards with his friends and family. He enjoyed many family vacations, going to Florida and Mexico in the winter and traveling around the United States and Europe.
Blessed be his memory.
He leaves behind his wife of 60 years, Kay; daughter Deb Germscheid of Eden Prairie; son Greg (Becky) Germscheid of Dassel; grandchildren, Emmy (Dan) Larson of Dassel, Ethan (Hannah) Germscheid of Mankato and Alysse Grohs of Eden Prairie; brother Ed (Ruth) Germscheid of Le Center; sisters, Sally (Neal) Braun of Hutchinson and Karen (Ken) Heithoff of Naples, Florida; and many nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents Peter and Ethel Germscheid; mother and father-in-law Francis and Hulda Van Buren; sisters-in-law, Lois Krenik and Bonnie Van Buren; brothers-in-law, Lyle Garvin and Micky McCourtney.
