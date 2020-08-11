Aug. 9, 2020
William Haack, known to most as “Billy”,62, former resident of Hutchinson. Passed away in his home Sunday, August 9th. There will be no funeral service just an intimate ceremony with immediate family.
Billy was born in Minneapolis Nov. 24, 1957 to William Albert and Dottie Jeanne Haack. Billy, was a father, a grandfather and great friend to all. He was always striking up conversations and being friendly.
Billy was a known outdoorsman, who enjoyed hunting, fishing and reading old western stories by Louis L’Amour. He worked as a mechanic for the majority of his life but in later years would spend time working on his home doing projects and hosting family gatherings. Billy would tend to his garden, bird feeders and walk his beloved dog Ricky. Billy always had a smile on his face and the best sense of humor. To his children Billy was the one who could “fix” anything and to friends he was the one with all the tools and funny jokes.
Billy is survived by his mother Dottie Haack; partner Maria Haack’ who he spent his last hours with; his three children, Sheila Kidwell, Brenda Almazan, and Lea Haack; along with six grandchildren; and his dog Ricky who he shared a close bond with.
He will be missed dearly.