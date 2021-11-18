Nov. 15, 2021
William John Polchow, 91, of Glencoe passed away Monday, Nov. 15, at his residence. Funeral services for William “Bill” Polchow will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 20 at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Winsted. A visitation will be 4-7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 19 at the funeral home. A prayer service will be 6:45 p.m. Further visitation will be Saturday, Nov. 20 one hour prior to services at the church. The Rev. Dave Hormann will officiate. Sheryl Menden will be the organist and Bruce Gatz will be the soloist. Honorary casket bearers will be Eurland Sickmann, Mike Glieden, Orlan Ortloff, Duane Dostal, Harold Plath and Jim Carlson. Casket bearers will be Brad Mikesh, Brad Polchow, Glen Polchow, Mychal Penaz, Justin Iliff and Nik Iliff.
He was born July 19, 1930 in Hutchinson the son of William F. & Ella (Rettman) Polchow. William was baptized Aug. 10, 1930 at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lynn Township, McLeod County. Bill was instructed in the Lutheran Catechism and confirmed in the Christian faith in 1944. He graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1948.
Bill honorably served his Country in the Korean War and was discharged Oct. 6, 1951. He belonged to The American Legion for 60 years.
On May 23, 1953, William J. Polchow and Betty L. Killian were joined in holy marriage.
Bill was employed as a brick layer for 20 years. During that time, He belonged to the Hopkins Fire Department for 12 years. Bill and Betty moved to Silver Lake in 1976 and bought “Henry’s Corner” and lived there for 20 years. He retired in 1996. In 2002, Bill ran to become a Director of McLeod Coop. He served in that position for 12 years.
He was a faithful member of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Winsted and also belonged to The Silver Lake American Legion Post #141.
Bill loved to visit and play with his grandchildren. His hobbies included fishing, hunting, playing cards, dancing and shooting pool.
Survived by his loving wife Betty; children Marvel (Bruce) Penaz of Winsted, Tami (Adam) Carlson of Glencoe and Bill (Lisa) Polchow Jr. of Deer River; 15 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brothers Marvin Polchow of Moorhead and Harold (Betty) Polchow of Hutchinson; many other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Ruth Duesterhoeft and Verna Polchow. Stepsons, Bruce and Dennis Sellers; and grandchildren, Christopher Sellers and Corey Iiff.
The Chilson Funeral Home in Winsted is serving the family. Online condolences may be made to chilsonfuneralhome.com.