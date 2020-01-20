Jan. 13, 2020
William “John” Tupa, 84, of Hutchinson passed away Monday, Jan. 13, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Memorial service was Monday, Jan. 20, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment at a later date. Officiating was the Rev. Gerhard Bode. Concertina was Lee Gruenhagen performing “The Old Rugged Cross,” “Amazing Grace” and “Lee’s Polka for John.” Honorary urn bearers were Adam Kaping, Dana Kramer, Ryan Kaping, Matthew Kohls and Justin Kohls.
William John Tupa was born Jan. 17, 1935, in Hutchinson, Minnesota. He was the son of William John and Louise (Friauf) Tupa. John was baptized as an infant Feb. 3, 1935, and later confirmed Sept. 25, 1949, both at Evangelical United Bethlehem Church in Hutchinson. He received his education at McLeod County School District 44 through eighth grade. John was a graduate with the Hutchinson High School Class of 1953.
On Oct. 20, 1957, William was united in marriage to Julianne Plath at Peace Lutheran Church. This marriage was blessed with two children, Margo and Kim. John and Julianne resided in Hutchinson all their married life. They shared 60 years of marriage until the passing of Julianne Sept. 29, 2018.
John began his work life at Fredrickson’s Well Drilling and in June 1959 he started Tupa Excavating. During the winter months, he did snow removal for Gilbert Boldt. In his later years, he also worked part time at Ag Systems and Stearnswood. John was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, where he was an usher and on the board of trustees.
John enjoyed fishing, hunting, old-time dancing, bowling and playing cards. He especially enjoyed spending time with his great-grandchildren, great-granddogs, grandchildren, family and friends.
Blessed be his memory.
William is survived by his daughters, Margo Kaping of Hutchinson and Kim O’Fallon and her husband, Mark, of Buffalo Lake; grandchildren, Ryan Kaping and his wife, Abby; Adam Kaping and his wife, Dea; Dana Kramer and her husband ,Jake; Matthew Kohls and his wife, Missy; and Justin Kohls; great-grandchildren, Isaac, Bella, Zoey, Paisley, Grayson, Brooks, Miles and Monte; and many other relatives and friends.
William was preceded in death by his parents William and Louise Tupa; wife Julianne Tupa; brother Levi Tupa and his wife Faye; and sister Irene Bertek and her husband Frank.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.