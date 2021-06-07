June 3, 2021
William “Bill” Kelly, 87, left this world in the afternoon of June 3, after a brief illness. Visitation was Monday at the Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home, 810 Portage Trail in Cuyahoga Falls. Mass of Christian Burial was Tuesday at St Joseph’s Catholic Church, 1761 2nd Street, Cuyahoga Falls 44221.
Bill was born Aug. 31, 1933, in Litchfield, the oldest of five. He was a 1951 graduate of Litchfield High School. He was a veteran of the Korean War, having proudly served four years on the USS Iowa. Following his service to his country, he went on to graduate from St. Cloud University and earn his CFE. He was a 29-year employee with BF Goodrich, followed by a successful 14-year consulting business.
He gladly acted as treasurer for the Briar Hill Hunting and Fishing Club and the USS Iowa Alumni Association. He served as president for the local chapter of the Institute of Internal Auditors and was Member of the Year for the National Association of Accountants. He was a Cub Master, Little League Coach and Umpire. Bill devoted his time to St. Joseph’s church as an usher and a member of The Holy Name Society.
Bill enjoyed creating memories with his wife and family. He took pride and joy in the accomplishments and events of his children and grandchildren. Known for his sense of humor and friendship, he was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
Bill was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Patricia; children, Daniel (Nancy), Kara, Kevin (Sally), Tricia (Mark), Sheila and Meighan (Aaron); daughter-in-law Tricia Lynn. He was a proud Papa to his grandchildren, Shawn, Kyle, Paul, Colleen, Luke, Tyler, Shelby, Roni, Anna, Alissa, Lucy, Laura and Mia; his great-grandchildren, Ella, Emma and Landyn. He is also survived by brothers, David and Jerry; and sister Karen.
He was preceded in death by his parents Stan and Verna Kelly; his brother Fr. Joel Kelly, O.S.B.; and his son, Ronald.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Parish Improvement Fund, c/o St. Joseph’s Church, 215 Falls Avenue, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221, or Stan and Verna Kelly Family Endowed Scholarship c/o St. John’s Abbey, PO Box 2015, Collegeville, MN 56321-2015.