Dec. 15, 2020
William “Bill” Peter Settergren, 76, of Hutchinson, formerly of Darwin, died Dec. 15 at Prairie Senior Cottages in Hutchinson. Funeral was Saturday at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with the Rev. Layton Lemke officiating. Interment was at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to be given to the Alzheimer’s Association or Alcoholics Anonymous.
The son of Walter and Inez (Forsberg) Settergren, he was born on Dec. 29, 1943, in Hutchinson. William grew up in the Darwin area where he was a graduate of Dassel High School class of 1961. He had been active in the FFA and lettered as a member of the Dassel High School football team. William was baptized on June 2, 1966, and confirmed on June 5, 1966, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. He was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson at the time of his death.
On Feb. 5, 1965, William was united in marriage to Sylvia Adeline Radunz in Watertown, South Dakota. This marriage was blessed with four sons. Together they made their home in Hutchinson where William was employed as a roofer by Marty’s Roofing. In the 1980, they moved to his family farm near Darwin.
Bill loved to spend time hunting deer, pheasants, ducks and geese. He enjoyed playing cards, especially pinochle and going to casinos. He could often be found spending time weeding and taking care of his garden. He had been an active member of 4-H when he was growing up. Holidays and special events were important to him when he could get together with his family.
Bill is survived by his sons, Kevin Settergren (special friend Darcy) of Litchfield, Ken (Carman) Settergren of Litchfield, Richard (Jean) Settergren of Hutchinson and James Settergren of Litchfield; Ten grandchildren, Sara Settergren, Rachel Settergren, Nikkita Settergren, Anthony Settergren, Skyler Settergren, Hailey Settergren, Sasha Settergren, Jeramy Settergren, Eric (Niki) Settergren and Ashley (Britt) Iverson; six great grandchildren, Gunnar Iverson, Averie Iverson, Noah Nussbaum, Natalie Settergren, Kadence Settergren and Mikila Rech; siblings, Elna (Dennis) McCutchen of Hutchinson and Kathy Koenig of Missoula, Montana; aunts, Doris Christensen of Bloomington, and Stella Forsberg of California; sisters-in-law, Betty Settergren of Norwood Young America, Suzanne (Roy) Mackedanz of Litchfield; several nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife Sylvia on April 6, 2019; parents Walter and Inez Settergren; brother Wayne Settergren; mother and father-in-law, Ferdinand and Esther Radunz; brother-in-law Lee Koenig.
