Nov. 2, 2020
William Laurence Sullivan, 78, left us unexpectedly on Nov. 2. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m.-noon Saturday. Memorial service will be noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at Rettinger Funeral Home, 425 Lake Street, Long Lake, followed by burial at Union Cemetery, 1953 Wayzata Blvd. Family and friends are invited to join from 2-5 p.m. Saturday at Repass at Birch’s On The Lake, 1310 Wayzata Blvd., for food and beverages celebrating the life of William Laurence Sullivan.
William Laurence Sullivan, the son of Rose Ellen Schrieber and Norman William Sullivan, was born July 27, 1942, in Minneapolis. He was known as “Willie” to his family and “Bill” to his friends and business clients. He graduated from Litchfield High School and later entered college as a student athlete playing football and earned his bachelor of science degree in mathematics and economics from the University of Minnesota. William married Sharon Jean Thompson in 1965. They share one daughter, Wendy Daye Sullivan. William has a son, Wade Daily Keller. William spent his early career as a computer system analyst until transitioning into sales from encyclopedias to Amway and finally settling in a long, successful career as a real estate broker. William dedicated the greater part of his life to closing real estate deals for endless homebuyers and sellers.
He is survived by his two children, Wendy Sullivan of Orono, and Wade Keller (Cory Gould) of Eagan; his grandchildren, Blake Fitzgerald Williams, Jerrett Nicholas Williams, Averi Diana Sullivan and Bowie Keller-Gould; his siblings, Susan Sutter (Richard), Jennifer Naylon (Pat), and Norman Sullivan (Kathie); and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and business colleagues.
His parents, Rose and Norman Sullivan, precede him in death.
Please send all floral arrangements to Rettinger Funeral Home, 425 Lake St., Long Lake, MN 55356, 952-473-6954.