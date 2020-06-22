June 13, 2020
William Weston Scott II, 51, of St. Bonifacius, formerly Hutchinson and Litchfield, passed away Saturday, June 13, in Franklin Township. Mass of Christian Burial was Saturday, June 20, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson with interment at the Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis at a later date. Memorials are preferred. The Rev. Paul Wolf officiated. Organist was Bonnie Westmiller. Song leader was Lucy Newcomb. Soloist was Dion Scott singing “The Old Rugged Cross.” Musical selections were “On Eagle’s Wings,” “Shepherd Me, O God,” “Be Not Afraid” and “Song of Farewell.” Urn bearer was Lucas Weston Jacques. Honor guard by Hutchinson Fire Department. Military honors by Litchfield Military Honor Guard
William Weston Scott II, or Weston for those who ever met him or heard about him on the streets, was born Sept. 29, 1968, in Litchfield to Gwen Scott (Nelson) and William Scott. He was born the second youngest of five and raised in Litchfield by his mom, Gwen. After graduating from Litchfield High School in 1987, he went to trade school in Ely and then joined the Marine Corps in 1989.
On Nov. 11 that same year, he married the love of his life, Kristi, whom he strived to love unconditionally every day of his life. They then embarked on their easiest year of marriage, as he left for Japan two days after their wedding and didn’t return until the following year shortly before Christmas. In his time as a Marine he toured the world, spending time in Japan, Somalia, Iraq and Kuwait, among other countries. As a Marine he truly found a place he fit in, a world that made sense, a world in which his strengths could shine. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps from 1989 to 1993. His first child and son, Jaedon Ray, was born March 1992. Shortly after Jaedon’s birth, he left the Marines and moved back home to Hutchinson. He was glad to be close to family where he could raise his own. In April 1995, he became a father again to his baby girl, McKenzi Jeanne.
Over the years he held several positions with several companies ranging from tool making to supply chain management. He joined the volunteer Hutchinson Fire Department, the search and rescue dive team, and was a member of the local VFW where he continued using his skills and military background to positively impact the lives of others and his community. Here again, as a firefighter for 10 years, he found another group of men, a band of brothers who saw the world the way he did and whose passion it was to serve others. As a man of principle, he raised his children to be hard-working, strong, brave, kind, honest, and most importantly to stay true to themselves. In that spirit, he returned to school in 2012 to obtain a bachelor’s degree in operations management at Minnesota State University Moorhead and graduated with his degree in 2015. In 2016, after his children planted their roots and started their own families, he and Kristi moved to St. Bonifacius to start the next chapter of their lives together. In the fall of 2018 and spring of 2019, he started the next and ultimately best chapter in his life; that of being a grandfather to his granddaughter Islaray Hazel and his grandson Ezekiel Jae. There was nothing he relished more than the fact that he could get away with anything as Grandpa; whether it was teaching Zeke to climb through chairs under the table or showing Isla how to throw everything into the pool after being told not to — seven times in a row. He spent the remainder of his years enjoying everything life had to offer, from hunting and fishing to the thing he valued most, time spent doing anything with his wife, children and grandchildren.
On June 13, 2020, just outside of Delano, he was killed in an accident on his motorcycle returning home from a fishing trip at Ten Mile Lake near Hackensack. In his 51 years of life, Weston wore many hats: son, brother, father, husband, grandfather, Marine, firefighter, friend, father figure and countless others. He was a man of principle who never half-assed anything. He was a man who valued commitment, compassion, sacrifice, integrity, honesty, selflessness, friends and family. He never shied away from a joke or a jab, even if it was poor timing, and he could give it as well as he could take it. But when the chips were down and life had its serious moments, there was no one who cared more, loved harder, or gave more than he did. He was a fierce and loyal friend, the rock to his family and a truly great man. Fortunately, the measure of a life is not in the number of years, but in the quality of those years, the moments truly lived, and the lives changed for the better. In this measure, few have lived more than he.
Weston is survived by his wife, Kristi Scott, of St. Bonifacius; children, Jaedon Scott and his wife, Cassie, of San Diego, California, McKenzi Moore and her husband, Mitchell, of Waconia; grandchildren, Islaray and Ezekiel; mother Gwen Scott of Litchfield; siblings, Dion Scott (Trina), Amber Dudley (Brian), Mike Scott (Verie), Kathy Jo Borg (Matt), Robert Scott (Dana), Sarah Scott and Carrie Scott; mother-in-law Jeanne Swyers (Kenny); father-in-law Ernie Gassman; brothers-in-law, Troy Gassman (Candee), Ryan Pursley, Shane Gassman and Chance Gassman; and many other relatives and friends.
Weston was preceded in death by his father William Weston Scott; and his grandparents, Ray and Malvina Nelson and Mallie and Dixie Scott.
