Oct. 31, 2022
Wilma A. Smith, 91, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, passed away on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at Prince of Peace Retirement Community in Sioux Falls. Memorial service is at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Clergy officiating is the Rev. Sara Hein. Special music (CD): “The Ones I Love” and “How Great Thou Art.”
Wilma Annette Smith was born on Sept. 20, 1931, in Charles City, Iowa. She was the daughter of Stanley and Vera (Weber) Weiss. Wilma was baptized on Oct. 26, 1952, in Lakewood, Ohio. She received her education in Charles City, and was a graduate of the Charles City High School Class of 1949.
On Sept. 20, 1951, Wilma was united in marriage to Ivan D. Smith at First Methodist Church in Charles City. This marriage was blessed with four children, Larry, Paul, Judy, and Glenda. They shared 51 years of marriage before the passing of Ivan in 2002.
Wilma and Ivan resided in Cleveland, Ohio, Columbia Heights, Minnesota, Hutchinson, and St. Cloud. After retirement they spent their winters exploring Florida, Texas, and California, finally settling in Apache Junction, Arizona. Wilma continued to winter in Apache Junction through last year at age 90. After Ivan passed away, Wilma resided in the Minneapolis area in the summers until moving to Sioux Falls, South Dakota in 2021.
Wilma was an active member of Vineyard United Methodist Church in Hutchinson and Lindstrom United Methodist Church in Lindstrom. She was both a Cub Scout den mother and Girl Scout leader for her children. Wilma enjoyed sewing, crocheting and baking special occasion and birthday cakes for her children and grandchildren. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her pride and joy and she loved visiting with them and attending their games and performances. She and Ivan were members of a Good Sam Camping Club in their retirement.
Wilma passed away on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at Prince of Peace Retirement Community in Sioux Falls, at the age of 91 years.
Blessed be her memory.
Wilma is survived by her sons, Larry (Norma) Smith of Miltona, Paul (Gayle) Smith of Buffalo Lake; daughters, Judy (Larry) Hull of Scandia, Glenda (Jeff) Pray of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; grandchildren, Ben Smith, Jackie (Joe) Hobbs, Carly (Matt) Smithers; Paul Smith, Jr., April Smith, Jessica (Adam) Price, Melissa (Jon) Nelson, Nolan (Catrina) Pray, and Chelsea Pray; great-grandchildren, Bennett and Jackson Smith, Ruby and Finn Hobbs, Molly and Griffin Smithers, Jaeli Dingmann, Caitlyn and Gracelyn Smith, Ayla Price, Fiona, Loraine and Annabelle Pray; sister in-law Iola (Don) Barr; many other relatives and friends.
Wilma is preceded in death by her father Stanley Weiss; mother and step-father, Vera and Lyle Bushbaum; husband Ivan Smith; siblings, Richard Weiss, Harley Weiss, Georgia Weiss; step-brother Ken Bushbaum.
The family invites everyone to the luncheon at the funeral chapel immediately following the committal service.
