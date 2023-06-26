June 24, 2023
Wilma Lois Thunstrom, 88, of Hutchinson passed away Saturday. A celebration of life will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 30, at Iten Funeral Chapel in Delano. Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. prior to the service. Inurnment will be in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson.
She was born Jan. 13, 1935, to Lodge and Ella (Priebe) Szymanski in North Branch. She attended North Branch High School, graduating in 1953. Soon after graduation, Wilma met the love of her life, Robert Thunstrom, and they were married on Sept. 5, 1953. They were blessed with four children.
Wilma’s work career started as Sears, working in the sales department. She eventually found a home working for HTI, retiring as a quality control specialist. She was also a member of the Hutchinson American Legion Auxiliary.
She is survived by her children, Lee (Judy), Brian, Teresa (Patrick) Mahoney and Toni (Doug) Althoff; 15 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; parents; siblings, Shirley (Ray) Brooker, Donald “Bud” Szymanski; and nephew, Dennis Sandquist.
Arrangements are with the Iten Funeral Home in Delano.