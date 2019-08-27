Aug. 17, 2019
Wolodymyr “Walter” Procenko, 81, of Champlin, formerly of Montgomery, passed away peacefully Saturday, Aug. 17. He spent his final days with family by his side at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park. Funeral service will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at St. John Lutheran Church in Montgomery, with visitation beginning at 9 a.m., at the church. Military honors will be provided by the Montgomery Area Honor Guard. Interment will be at St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Montgomery.
Walter was born to Hryhory and Sofia (Sadovska) Procenko April 20, 1938. He grew up in the Ukraine and Poland before his family moved to the United States in 1948 and settled in Champlin.
Walter proudly served in the United States Army starting in 1957. He was stationed in the United States and Germany before being honorably discharged in 1963. He moved to Montgomery in 1974 and worked for more than 20 years at United Steel Products. He also worked in the restaurant industry at Freddie’s, NorthStar Inn, and was a long-term employee of Murray’s Steakhouse in Minneapolis. Walter was a hard worker, a gifted troubleshooter and draftsman. He loved his family and friends, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He never missed a birthday or holiday and often spent hours picking out the perfect card.
Walter had a passion using his hands for creative repairs. He loved fixing and building things for other people, and bringing others joy. He loved watching wrestling on TV and was an avid follower of the Minnesota Twins and Vikings. A win on the Lucky 7 slot machines and good buffet always made him smile. Fishing, playing cards, spending time at the “Ranch” and visiting with family around the campfire brought him much enjoyment. He loved being outside with birds and nature.
He was a man with a big heart, who brought joy, laughter and love to so many.
Walter is survived by his six children, Linda (Jim) Bachman, Ronald Procenko, Stephen Procenko, Elizabeth (Richard) Vlasak, Bonnie (Wade) Young and Mary (Jarred) Miland; 11 grandchildren, Anna (Scott) Harms, Andy (Mary) Bachman, Sarah Vlasak, Holly (Nick) Bartels, Benjamin Vlasak, Hannah Young, Isaac Young, Mecca Nightingale, Alexander Miland, Dominick Miland and Aidan Miland; eight great-grandchildren, Ethan, Addison and Elle Harms, Noah, Ian and Jonathon Bachman, Elijah and Connor Bartels; former wife Karen (Doug) Thompson; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Leonid; nephew Greg; and loving friend Donna Salhus.
Services were provided by Schoenbauer Funeral Home, Montgomery. schoenbauerfuneralhome.com 507-357-6116.