July 20, 2020
Yvonne Marie “Vonnie” Bergquist, 79, of Tucson, Arizona, passed away Monday, July 20, at home. Her life of giving is extended for research at the University of Arizona, College of Medicine. Interment will be later at Oakland cemetery
Vonnie was born June 1, 1941, in Swea City, Iowa, the daughter of Emly and Crystal (Sanders) Larsen.
Oct. 5, 1963, Dennis and Vonnie were joined in holy matrimony in Winthrop. God blessed their marriage with three children.
Vonnie was a faithful member of Crosspoint Church in Hutchinson for 43 years. As a seamstress, she created custom clothing and alterations for individuals and stores in Hastings and Hutchinson. Vonnie established Christian Women’s Clubs in Hastings, Hutchinson and Litchfield and was the Queen Mother of Red Hats in Tucson, Arizona. She was a loving and caring mother and grandmother. Her hobbies were all about connecting with family and friends, they included: making custom greeting cards, playing marbles, Rummikub and working on puzzles. She was a loving example to all of us through her faith in God and the love she showed to her husband and family. She was the matriarch of the Bergquist Foundation. In honor of all her faithful work in Kenya, the Mwongeti village is naming the new prenatal clinic, “Mother Vonnie’s Prenatal Clinic”. The clinic was established to make a difference for the maternal and pediatric health needs of the village.
Vonnie is survived by her loving husband of nearly 57 years, Dennis; children, Michelle (Mike) Riley of Minneapolis, Jason Bergquist (Emily) of Liberty Township, Ohio, and Tye Bergquist (Sonya) of Suwanee, Georgia; five grandchildren, Jonathan, Alan, Julia, Peyton and Carson; a brother James Larsen; two godsons; nephews and nieces, cousins, relatives, friends; and an international family made through the meaningful connections with the foundation and ministries around the world.