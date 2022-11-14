Nov. 11, 2022
Yvonne Porter, 83, of Buffalo Lake, died peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 at Grand Meadow Assisted Living in Glencoe. A memorial service will be at 11 :30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19 at Zion Lutheran Church in Buffalo Lake with the Rev. Brian Lauer officiating. Burial will be in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will start at 10 a.m. until the start of the service at church on Saturday.
Yvonne Janice Porter was born on Nov. 16, 1938 to George and Frances (Johnson) Erickson in Lake Lillian. She attended school through eighth grade in Lake Lillian and graduated from Bird Island School in 1956. On May 17, 1958, Yvonne was united in marriage to Jim Amberg and they had three children, Janine, Michael and Brian. They made their home and raised their children in Buffalo Lake. Yvonne was united in marriage to James Porter on Nov. 1, 1980 at Zion Lutheran Church in Buffalo Lake. She was employed with the U.S. Postal Service for 37 years, retiring in 2000. She also had a painting and wallpapering business with her sister in-law, Joann Amberg. Yvonne volunteered her time with various organizations including: Cub Scouts Den Mother, Women for Progress, Buffalo Lake Community Club, Renville County Food Shelf, Buffalo Lake Community Fund, Buffalo Lake Health Care Board, and the Buffalo Lake Elementary School. Being an active member of the Zion Lutheran Church, she was part of the church council serving as the secretary and treasurer, as well as teaching both Sunday and bible school. Watching plays at the Guthrie Theater brought her much joy, holding season tickets for over 20 years. Yvonne was the “Copper Queen” collecting over 100 copper coffee and teapots. She enjoyed using her creative talents making Santas, polymer clay eggs, quilting and sewing. Yvonne was a wicked card player, winning many games of Spoons against her children. She was also a dedicated member of bridge club and bowling league. Her cooking and baking was phenomenal, her family always left her house with a full stomach. She canned various vegetables but her famous raspberry jam will be missed most by her family.
Yvonne is survived by her children, Janine Kline, Michael (Lisa) Amberg and Brian Amberg; her seven grandchildren, Payton, Lily, Dustin (Jasmine), Devin (Shelby), Tyler, Jordan and Carly; her three great-grandchildren, Quinn, Brea, and Maverick; her sister Georgia Savilonis; and her sister-in-law Shirley “Erickson” Berg.
Yvonne was preceded in death by her husband James Porter; her parents; and her siblings, Duane Erickson, Aldine Erickson, and Jackie Erickson.
Blessed Be Her Memory.
