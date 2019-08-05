July 12, 2019
Zelda L. Schuft, 95, of Hutchinson passed away Friday, July 12, 2019, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Funeral service was Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Fernando, Minnesota, with interment in the church cemetery. Officiating was the Rev. Aaron Albrecht. Organist was Wanda Renner. Duet by Sarah Billingsley and Patti Lowinski performing “The Lord’s Prayer” (accompanied by Barb Syverson and Lucy Newcomb). Congregational hymns were “How Great Thou Art,” “Softly and Tenderly Jesus Is Calling” and “Rock Of Ages.” Casket bearers were Warren Schuft, Dale Schuft, Ryan Schuft, Nick Schuft, Steve Schuft and Dan Syverson.
Zelda Lena Schuft was born March 21, 1924, at her parents’ home in Penn Township, McLeod County. She was the twin daughter of Julius and Emma (Priess) Quast. Zelda was baptized April 20, 1924, and confirmed in her faith March 21, 1937, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Brownton. She received her education at a country school in Penn Township.
On June 28, 1944, Zelda was united in marriage to Walter Schuft at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Brownton. After their marriage, Walter and Zelda farmed in Round Grove Township, Fernando. They were blessed with three children, Warren, Dale and Barbara. Walter and Zelda shared 49 years of marriage until Walter passed away Sept. 3, 1993.
Zelda was a lifelong member of St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Fernando. Zelda enjoyed playing cards, dancing, listening to music, baking, canning and gardening. She made the best homemade bread, dumpling soup and bread pudding, according to her children. Zelda loved her family and especially loved the time spent with her grandchildren.
After a long battle with Parkinson’s, Zelda passed away at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Blessed be her memory.
Zelda is survived by her children, Warren Schuft of Hutchinson, Dale Schuft and his wife, Shala, of Hutchinson and Barbara Syverson and her husband, Larry, of Richland, Washington; grandchildren, Steve, Sarah, Mary, Ryan, Nick, Daniel and Julie; 11 great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Zelda was preceded in death by her parents Julius and Emma Quast; husband Walter; brothers, Maynard and Clarence Quast; and twin sister Elda Kloempken.
The family of Zelda would like to thank the staff at Harmony River and Allina Health Hospice for taking such wonderful care of their mother. The family would also like to thank the many wonderful people who reached out to her by visits, reading to her, bringing treats or in any way helped to brighten her days. She enjoyed each and every one of you.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.