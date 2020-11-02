Oct. 23, 2020
Zyvonne D. Langan, 51, of Hutchinson passed away Friday, Oct. 23, in Hutchinson. Memorial service was Sunday, Nov. 1, at CrossPoint Church in Hutchinson with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. The Rev. Rick Stapleton officiated. Tribute by Sally Cookson. Soloist was Lisa Rollins performing "Amazing Grace." Congregational hymns were "It Is Well With My Soul" and "Blessed Assurance." Casket bearers were Daniel Powell, Dylan Langan, Sally Cookson and Max Caya.
Zyvonne Devereau Langan was born Oct. 13, 1969, in Anaheim, California, the daughter of Dan and Deborah (Proctor) Powell. Zyvonne was baptized in her Christian faith as a young adult in Altus, Oklahoma. She graduated from Navajo High School in Friendship, Oklahoma, with the Class of 1987 and furthered her education at Cameron University in Lawton, Oklahoma, with a bachelor's degree in business administration in 1993.
Zyvonne entered military service with the Oklahoma Air National Guard as an airman in 1994. Serving as a command post controller at the Will Rogers Air National Guard Base, she was on duty during the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995. Achieving the rank of first lieutenant, she eventually resigned her commission and received an honorable discharge in 2002.
At age 24, Zyvonne was employed as the airport manager at Altus Municipal Airport at Altus, Oklahoma, the youngest in the USA at the time. She then became a corporate pilot for Shears Construction in Hutchinson, Kansas, and later a corporate pilot for Luscombe Aircraft in Altus, Oklahoma. Moving to Texas she became a commuter pilot for Austin Express in Austin, and then a charter pilot for Berry Aviation in San Marcos. On Sept. 11, 2001, she was in the air flying for her charter company when the FAA ordered a national ground stop and was forced to land in El Paso, Texas.
On July 18, 1998, Zyvonne was united in marriage to David Langan in Altus, Oklahoma. They were blessed with two children, Dylan and Zoe. Zyvonne and David resided in Altus; San Antonio, Texas; Dover, Delaware; Heidelberg, Germany; and Hutchinson, Minnesota.
She was a member of CrossPoint Church in Hutchinson, serving in the Awana Ministry and many study groups. She was a member of the Civil Air Patrol and the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association. Zyvonne is honored by a plaque in the International Forest of Friendship in Atchison, Kansas, which is a memorial to special men and women involved in aviation. She was nominated by the Ninety-Nines, an international organization of licensed women pilots who recognized her achievements and her encouragement to all who love to fly.
Zyvonne loved to engage in Bible study and athletics. She ran her first marathon in 2009 in Frankfurt, Germany, which ultimately led to seven full marathons and several half-marathons and triathlons. It's been said that "everybody dies, but not everybody lives." Zyvonne lived! Each day she rose before sunrise and was always eager to share a morning cup of coffee. Her presence would light up a room as she entered with a radiant smile and a sincere "How ya' doin'?" Zyvonne's relationship with God and growth in Jesus Christ was a daily experience.
Zyvonne passed away from the extremely rare and fatal Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease. Blessed be her memory.
Zyvonne is survived by her husband David Langan of Hutchinson; children, Dylan Langan of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Zoe Langan of Hutchinson; father Dan Powell of San Ysidro, New Mexico; brother Daniel Powell of Albuquerque, New Mexico; aunt Michele Ryan of San Ysidro, New Mexico; grandmother Shirley Powell of San Ysidro, New Mexico; and several other beloved relatives.
Zyvonne was preceded in death by her mother Deborah Powell; and grandparents Mardi and Glenn Holder, and William Powell.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.