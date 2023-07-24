Alan Fredrick Schmoll, 43, of Hutchinson, passed away on Thursday, July 20, at Hutchinson Health in Hutchinson. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 28, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment in the Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at Dobratz Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson, and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.
