Alberta “Birdie” Lehn, 87, of Hutchinson, passed away Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at Parkview Care Center in Buffalo. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson, with interment at a later date at the Itasca Calvary Cemetery in Grand Rapids. The service is in the gymnasium, please use the East entrance. Visitation is one hour prior to the service at the church. Alberta’s service will be livestreamed on the St. Anastasia Catholic Community Facebook Page and on the church website. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

Tags