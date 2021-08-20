Alberta “Birdie” Lehn, 87, of Hutchinson, passed away Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at Parkview Care Center in Buffalo. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson, with interment at a later date at the Itasca Calvary Cemetery in Grand Rapids. The service is in the gymnasium, please use the East entrance. Visitation is one hour prior to the service at the church. Alberta’s service will be livestreamed on the St. Anastasia Catholic Community Facebook Page and on the church website. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
Most Popular
Articles
- Eight injured in 3-vehicle crash on Highway 7, near Hutchinson
- Andrew Carlson, 43
- Level 3 predatory offender to be released in McLeod County
- PUBLIC RECORD: McLeod County Attorney's Office
- Hutchinson artist paints 'million view duck'
- The McLeod County Fair is back with a new schedule, new events
- Cheryl Sharon Boettcher, 63
- More MnDOT projects in the works in McLeod County
- Dominic Borning, 14
- Darwin woman injured after falling from ATV