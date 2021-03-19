Alfred W. Wiehr, 86, of Hutchinson, passed away Friday, March 19, 2021, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Memorial service is 2 p.m. Monday, March 29, at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment at a later date in the Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. Gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service at Christ the King Lutheran Church. Please see ctkhutch.com for livestreaming of Alfred’s Memorial Service. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

