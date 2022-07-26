Algene D. Gilberts, 75, of Hutchinson passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, due to complications of Lewy Body Dementia, at Hutchinson Health. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 1, 2022, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, 2022, and will continue one hour prior to the service ALL at the chapel.
