Alice A. Dobberstein, 98, of Hutchinson, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park. Funeral Service will be at 11 a.m., on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 5p.m. to 7 p.m., on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel and will continue one hour prior to the service at Peace Lutheran Church.

