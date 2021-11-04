Alice N. Frederiksen, 95, wife of Roy, of Buffalo Lake, formerly Hutchinson, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at Buffalo Lake Healthcare Center in Buffalo Lake. Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, Nov. 12, at Hunters Ridge Community Church in Hutchinson, with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends will be 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 11, will continue one hour prior to the service, all at Hunters Ridge Community Church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

