Alice Elizabeth Schwalbe, 93, of Glencoe passed away Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at GlenFields Living with Care in Glencoe. Public visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe, with a private family funeral service to follow the visitation. Interment will be in the First Lutheran Cemetery in Glencoe.

