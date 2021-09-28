Allen “Al” Hanson, 51, of Dassel, passed away Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Norman Township, Yellow Medicine County. Memorial service will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 2, at Dassel Rod & Gun Club. Gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service at Dassel Rod & Gun Club. Arrangements are with Hantge Funeral Chapel in Darwin.

