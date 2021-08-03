Alvin “Al” Ulrich, 87, of Buffalo Lake, passed away Sunday, August 1, 2021, at Buffalo Lake Healthcare Center in Buffalo Lake. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 7, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Buffalo Lake, with interment in the church cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before the service at 10:00 a.m. at the Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church. Arrangements are with Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector.
