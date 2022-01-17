Alvin D. Bertram, 52, of Hutchinson, passed away Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment in St. Martin Catholic Cemetery in St. Martin. Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.
