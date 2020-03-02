Alvin “Bud” Baune, 85, of Hutchinson passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, at GlenFields Living with Care in Glencoe. Arrangements are pending with the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
