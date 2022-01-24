Alvin J. Cotter, 88, husband of Joan, of Hutchinson, died Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at Glencoe Regional Health in Glencoe. Memorial service will be held at a later time this summer. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
