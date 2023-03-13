Alvin H. Schroeder, 74, of Hutchinson passed away Saturday at Hutchinson Health in Hutchinson. Funeral will be 11 a.m. Friday, March 17, at Peace Lutheran Church in Cosmos, with interment in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.
