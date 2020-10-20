Amy A. Hahn, 53, of Acoma Township, passed away Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at her home in Acoma Township. Funeral service will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday, October 24. at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in Bohemian National Cemetery in Rich Valley Township. Gathering will be one hour prior to the service at Christ the King Lutheran Church. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
