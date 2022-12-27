Amy L. Roulet, wife of Brian, 49, of Hutchinson, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

