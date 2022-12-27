Amy L. Roulet, wife of Brian, 49, of Hutchinson, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
Most Popular
Articles
- Salt Bae banned from major soccer tournament after World Cup antics
- Timothy Hansen, 36
- James Cameron wanted to avoid 'Stranger Things effect' on Avatar sequels
- Mark Gabrielson, 43
- Nicole Scherzinger is dreaming of a Tahiti honeymoon
- Winter storm warning, blizzard warning and wind chill watch declared for McLeod County
- Three Hutchinson officers, two McLeod deputies involved in fatal shooting
- Arctic Monkeys take pop-up bar on tour
- Is Lana Del Rey shading her ex Sean Larkin with album billboard in his hometown?
- Betty Henke, 75