Anise “Ann” M. Selle, 87, of Hutchinson, formerly Brownton, passed away Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Brownton, with interment in the Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Brownton. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

Tags