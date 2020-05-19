Anita Z. Peterson, 84, wife of Lyndon, of Hutchinson, formerly of Hinckley, Minnesota, passed away on Tues., May 19, 2020, at her home in Hutchinson. A private family graveside service will be held. A Celebration of Life will be at a later date. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
