Anita Z. Peterson, 84, wife of Lyndon, of Hutchinson, formerly of Hinckley, Minnesota, passed away on Tues., May 19, 2020, at her home in Hutchinson. A private family graveside service will be held.  A Celebration of Life will be at a later date. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

