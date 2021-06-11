Ann M. Kasper, 63, passed away Monday, May 10, 2021, in LaCrosse, Wisconsin. Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 19, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, June 18, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson and will continue one hour prior to the service at the funeral chapel.

