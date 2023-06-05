Anna A. Burge, 103, of Hutchinson passed away Sunday at the Ecumen Pines in Hutchinson. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stewart, with interment in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson with rosary service at 4 p.m. and prayer service at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will also be one hour prior to Mass at the church.

