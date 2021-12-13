Anna E. Ulrich, 96, of Hutchinson, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park. Memorial Service will be at 11 a.m., on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials preferred to Hutchinson Community Foundation.

