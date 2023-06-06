Antony “Tony” M. Jensen, 66, of Hutchinson, passed away on Monday, June 5, 2023, at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 10, at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

