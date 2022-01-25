Arabelle Louise Jorgenson, 92, of Hutchinson, passed away on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at Lakeside Health Care Center in Dassel. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m., on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment at a later date in Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. Gathering of family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

Tags