Ardell Anderson, 94, of Hutchinson, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Ecumen Oaks and Pines in Hutchinson. Graveside service will be at 3 p.m., on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Visitation will be two hours prior to the graveside service from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
Most Popular
Articles
- One woman dead following fire at Hutchinson mobile home park
- Season of lights: Bretts' holiday display has grown through the years
- Mary Seivert, 91
- Thomas Pohlen, 76
- Bono still learning about wife
- Cheryl Jacobsen, 76
- Donna L. Hoff, 73
- PUBLIC RECORD: McLeod County Attorney's Office
- Donna Hoff, 73
- RoseMary McLaughlin, 80