Ardell M. Johnson, 97, of Cosmos, passed away Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at Woodstone Senior Living in Hutchinson. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10, at Peace Lutheran Church in Cosmos, with interment in the church cemetery. Visitation is one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with the Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector.
