Ardis E. Maus, 86, of Hutchinson, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at her home in Hutchinson. Private funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 22, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson with interment in the Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Public visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral chapel. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required.
